Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Achieves $979.12 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $979.12 million and approximately $88.53 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00038492 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.04585556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026131 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,880,576 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

