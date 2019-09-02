HSBC Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.54).

DUE opened at €23.08 ($26.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. Duerr has a 52 week low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 52 week high of €43.11 ($50.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.29.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

