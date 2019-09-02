Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $166.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.60 million and the lowest is $165.50 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $171.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $660.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.33 million, with estimates ranging from $670.30 million to $689.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,719 shares of company stock valued at $919,646. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB remained flat at $$17.72 during trading on Wednesday. 311,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.