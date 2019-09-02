Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post sales of $25.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.52 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $26.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $101.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.56 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $104.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBCP. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $73,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.