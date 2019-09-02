Hive Project Price Reaches $0.0244 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01312390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00089584 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

