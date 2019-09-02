Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,637.91

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,637.91 and traded as high as $1,569.00. Hiscox shares last traded at $1,559.00, with a volume of 385,032 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HSX. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,649.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,637.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

