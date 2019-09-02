Hercules (HERC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $859.00

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Hercules has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Hercules token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Hercules has a market capitalization of $155,939.00 and approximately $859.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00219687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.01300092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. The official website for Hercules is herc.one . Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hercules

Hercules can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hercules using one of the exchanges listed above.

