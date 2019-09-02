Hays (LON:HAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hays has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.09 ($2.27).

Get Hays alerts:

Hays stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.29 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Hays’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.