Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a €114.50 ($133.14) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €123.72 ($143.86).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €144.80 ($168.37) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.29.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.