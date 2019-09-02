Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hammerson to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

LON HMSO traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,892,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 301.16. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.30 ($6.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

