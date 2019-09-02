Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

