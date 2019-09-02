H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Lowered to $28.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.