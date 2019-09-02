Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.13. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 368,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

The company has a market cap of $192.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.