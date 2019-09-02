GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

GP Strategies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 9,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,901. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $5,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 133.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

