Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 105 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 90.07.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

