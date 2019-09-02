Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.24, approximately 2,346 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,435,000.

