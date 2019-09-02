GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised GMS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in GMS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 419.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

