GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. 2,061,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,207. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

