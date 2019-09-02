Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 6.63% of Glaukos worth $181,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,637. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 1.61. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $84.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 26,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,712 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

