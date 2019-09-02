Gexan Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $51,189.00 and approximately $58,336.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00801617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00239790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003888 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,181,788 coins and its circulating supply is 962,982 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

