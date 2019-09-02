Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Stake Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

GNW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.72. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.87%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

