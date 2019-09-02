GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches Market Cap of $96,610.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $7.50. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $96,610.00 and $153.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00644862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,213,597,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.