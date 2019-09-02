GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT Raised to $73.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on GCI Liberty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.
GCI Liberty stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.42. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.
About GCI Liberty
GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.
