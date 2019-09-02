GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) PT Raised to $73.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on GCI Liberty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.42. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 308.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

