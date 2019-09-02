Fusion Price Down 3% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00007126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $24.50 million and $5.06 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,973 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.