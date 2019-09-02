FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $540.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.90 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $513.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

FCN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. 143,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $108.49.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $410,305.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.