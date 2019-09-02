FlorinCoin Price Reaches $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. FlorinCoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00646774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

