First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years.

FDEU opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd news, insider James A. Bowen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

