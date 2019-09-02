First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.09 on Thursday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $537.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,766,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

