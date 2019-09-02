FidentiaX Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,333.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $224,613.00 and $9,333.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.11 or 0.04751816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

FidentiaX (CRYPTO:FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

