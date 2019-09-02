FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have lost 37.9% in a year, wider than the industry's 18.4% decline. The underperformance can be mainly attributed to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue generating unit. Notably, weakness in global trade and industrial production is hampering the segment's performance. The segment is expected to perform dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2020 as well, results of which should be out on Sep 17. However, solid e-commerce growth and a buoyant U.S. economy are positives for FedEx. We expect the Ground unit to perform well in the first quarter owing to e-commerce growth. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to add shareholder value via dividend payments and buybacks. Evidently, FedEx has rewarded its shareholders to the tune of nearly $14 billion since the beginning of fiscal 2014.”

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.42.

FDX stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.