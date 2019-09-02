Fantom Price Up 15.4% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $33.20 million and $11.90 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.