Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791,095 shares during the period. Express comprises about 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Express by 36.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Express by 30.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Express by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPR. Wedbush cut their price target on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 1,051,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

