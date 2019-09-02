ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0835 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $473,439.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,668,996 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

