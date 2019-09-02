Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.83

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $38.63. Exchange Income shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 41,500 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

