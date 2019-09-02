EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.33. 131,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,251. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 125,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $22,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,593,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,175,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,005 shares of company stock valued at $45,795,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after buying an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 422,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,147,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.