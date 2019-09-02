Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

ENPH stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

