Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EARN. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.75. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

