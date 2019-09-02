Element 25 (ASX:E25) Trading Down 2.6%

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 20,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.19.

About Element 25 (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

