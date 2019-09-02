Elastic (XEL) Price Tops $0.0793

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Elastic has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021046 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastic

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

