Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Edenville Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 164,556,859 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

