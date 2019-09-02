eBoost Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $651,024.00 and $6,594.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00644862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.