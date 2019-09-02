Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,370. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.