Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duluth worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Duluth by 120.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 261,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $269.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Duluth’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.98.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

