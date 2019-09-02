DubaiCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $780.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $398,275.00 and $780.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

