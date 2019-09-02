DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.00. DPW shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 180,803 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.09% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.