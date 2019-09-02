DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0004

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 76.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $4,643.00 and approximately $429.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 81% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00315078 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006959 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

