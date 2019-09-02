Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $141.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of DG stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

