Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.65. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.83. The company has a market cap of $434.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.04.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.