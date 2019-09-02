Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Down 0.8%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.44, 6,947,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 2,135,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

