Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.41, approximately 2,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.92% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

